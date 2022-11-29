Everything you need to know about Tina Datta controversial life

Tina disclosed her five-year abusive relationship in 2019 in an exclusive interview.

Tina Datta, a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, has had a successful career in show business. The actress has enjoyed many successes in the television business and has appeared in well-known shows including Uttaran and Karmaphal Daata Shani. Her notoriety and achievements, meanwhile, have not been without controversy. Here are a few of the most significant ones:

Abusive relationship

Tina disclosed her five-year abusive relationship in 2019 in an exclusive interview. She said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating. I never wanted to go public with my relationship, but I feel that it’s time to speak up.” It was shocking to her fans.

Catfight

Tina and Rashami Desai, who co-starred in Uttaran, reportedly did not get along. There were rumours of clashes between them both on the Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka set and on the daily soap Comedy Circus stage. Rashami was not invited when Tina was filming for the show, and she joined the show until after Tina had left to host an episode and perform. But Tina has repeatedly stated that Rashami and she are close friends.

Cold war

On Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Sreejita De (who has since been evicted) were briefly seen together. Years later, their differences still widen. It’s possible that viewers are unaware that Tina and Sreejita collaborated on Uttaran, which ended in 2015. On the set, the two got into a number of catfights over who should be given credit as the show’s lead actress. She said, “The show has been running for the last six years, and everyone knows it is about two characters Meethi (Tina Datta) and Tapasya (Rashami Desai). So obviously, it revolves around me.” On the other hand, Sreejita said, “A show cannot run with a single actor. An experienced actor knows that a show can never be shouldered by a single person. Anyone who says that the show is all about them is extremely childish and immature.” Besides, the two also accused each other of unprofessional behaviour.

Accusations

Tina accused Mohit Malhotra, who was her co-star in the 2019 film Daayan, of touching her indecently. According to a source close to the two, “Tina and Mohit aren’t comfortable talking about it right now. They have had a meeting today with the production house and it looks like things are under wraps. The production house will soon release an official statement and only then can they talk about anything to give a clear picture.” Tina and Mohit later made amends, despite the latter’s continued denial of the accusations made against him.

Claim of Molestation

Tina penned a lengthy Facebook post on the subject of an airline and its unhelpful staff roughly six years ago. A fellow passenger allegedly harassed Tina sexually and sought to touch her in an unpleasant way. When the actress was startled, she yelled for assistance, but the only thing the attendant could do was move the male passenger’s seat. Tina claimed that she felt violated and offended by the staff members’ careless response to the entire affair.

Flight problems

Tina described another event that happened on the same aircraft as if that were not enough. She shared, “While I was having my meal the passenger in front of me seated 29A reclined their seats and was not willing to budge this created difficulties for me to eat. Air hostess intervened in this and requested the man to upright his seat, this man was so rude to her started yelling at her she even warned him that she would call cops on landing but it did not seem to affect him at all. All the captain had to say was this does not come under our protocol.”

What do you think of her controversial life?