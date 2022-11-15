Fans are furious with song Jedha Nasha remake with Nora Fatehi

Ayushmann Khurrana published a poster for the song Jehda Nasha from his forthcoming film An Action Hero on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor, published a poster for the song Jehda Nasha from his forthcoming film An Action Hero on Instagram. He stated that the song would be released soon. Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was pictured on the poster. On Tuesday, Nora posted a similar poster to her Instagram account. The movie’s scheduled release date is December 2, 2022.

Another popular song with the name Jehda Nasha was written by Amar Jalal and Faridkot. The song has 26 million YouTube views and is quite popular with music fans. Of course, a lot of people are not excited about the remake. “Fir kisi ache song ki waat laga denge …t series walo ko koi kaam hi nhi h (they’ll ruin another good song. T-series has no other job),” read a comment. “Already crying in advance for spoiling such a beautiful melody,” commented another person. Another comment read, “Don’t spoil it, infact Indian cinema i can consider no originality in songs. Ayushman sir we need #andhadhun kind of songs.”

In the poster, Nora was dressed in a chic glittery silver dress, and Ayushmann was dressed in a white business suit. She completed her outfit with heels and earrings that matched. She struck a pose and kept her hand on her waist the entire time. Ayushmann posed for the camera while standing next to Nora and keeping one hand in a pocket of his pants.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Get ready to (fire emoji) the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist! Out soon! #AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022.” His director-wife Tahira Kashyap dropped fire and red heart emojis. Nora wrote, “Let’s go (fire and raising hand emojis).”

Nora also shared similar poster via Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to get your mind BLOWN! If the poster is this (fire emoji) you can only imagine what the song is like! #JehdaNasha song out soon!”

Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero, is the director of An Action Hero. The screenplay was written by Neeraj Yadav. On November 11, the film’s trailer was made available. Along with Ayushmann, Jaideep Ahlawat also appears.

Ayushmann last appeared in Doctor G alongside Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. On October 14, the movie was released, however it did not perform well at the box office.