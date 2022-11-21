Farah Khan and others attend Tabassum’s prayer meet in Mumbai

Tabassum experienced two heart arrests before passing away on Friday.

Alka Yagnik, Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Mausami Chatterji were among the numerous celebs that attended actor Tabassum Govil’s prayer meeting on Monday in Mumbai. Tabassum experienced two heart arrests before passing away on Friday. She was 78. At the event, seasoned actress Moushumi Chatterjee made a rare appearance. She and her daughter were observed walking into the location. To offer their condolences to Tabassum’s family, Raza Murad, Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aman Verma, and Nitin Mukesh were also spotted at the gathering.

Baby Tabassum was the stage name for Tabassum, a child actress who made her film début in 1947. In the late 1940s, she got her start with movies like Bari Behen, Manjhdhar, Mera Suhaag, and Nargis. In the 1952 movie Baiju Bawra, she portrayed Meena Kumari’s younger self. She also had a part in Mughal-e-Azam. After becoming an adult, she went on to play supporting parts in movies like Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Naache Mayuri (1986), Sur Sangam (1985), and Gambler (1971).

She was arguably best recognized for her work as the host of the Doordarshan program Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 until 1993. She returned to television in 2016 with the series Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam from Rajshri Productions. She also served as the magazine’s editor in Hindi.

Arun Govil, Tabassum’s brother-in-law, said that after she developed a mild cold and cough, Tabassum’s health began to deteriorate. He claimed that during her final days, she also experienced “gastrointestinal difficulties.” Her final rites were carried out on Friday, and she had a “calm last voyage” because she wanted to wait at least two days before telling anyone of her passing.

Vijay Govil was Tabassum’s husband. Hoshang Govil, their son, is also an actor.