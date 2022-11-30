Farhan Akhtar says his daughters are into music

Farhan Akhtar said his daughters Shakhya and Akira like music.

Farhan Akhtar said his daughters Shakhya and Akira like music like him and his father Javed. His daughters want to be musicians.

Farhan Akhtar discussed his daughters’ futures. The two are studying and haven’t decided whether to join Bollywood. Farhan, who comes from a musical family, said his daughters are interested in music. Proud father Farhan Akhtar shares daughter Akira’s stage performance.

Farhan shared a video of his daughter Akira on Instagram and wrote, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going .. the world is your oyster.” Akira sang Tori Kelly’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing in the video, impressing Farhan’s singer wife Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar told media , “I don’t have a video of the older one, unfortunately, but both of them are really into music. The older is now teaching herself guitar. She is a part of this singing society in the UK where she is studying right now.”

“The younger one is absolutely focused on music. I think she wants musical performances to be a major part of life. I am very happy because if you can and that’s what give you happiness, it’s amazing,” he said of Akira.

Farhan married Adhuna Bhabani. Shakhya and Akira are his ex-daughters. wife’s After 16 years of marriage, Farhan and Adhuna divorced in 2016. In 2017, they divorced.

Farhan married singer-actress Shibani Dandekar on Feb. 19, 2022. Farhan’s daughters, who are close to Shibani, attended the wedding.

Jee Le Zaraa will be Farhan’s directorial comeback. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt star.

