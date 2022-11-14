Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on dealing with epilepsy

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her experience with epilepsy and how she has been managing it with the right medication and exercise.

On Sunday, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her experience with epilepsy and how she has been managing it with the right medication and exercise. The actor responded to many fan questions about epilepsy during an Instagram “ask me anything” session.

When questioned about how her epilepsy influenced her career goals, Fatima said, “I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder.” She also said that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

The actor replied to a fan after hearing that an epilepsy patient is compelled to smell a foul shoe: “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!”

When a person suffering from epilepsy since childhood asked Fatima if they could workout too, the actor said, “I workout. Keeps the endorphins coming. Makes me feel good.” She however, asked them to consult their doctor for the same.

The performer declined to disclose the names of the medications when asked by a fan what she was taking because it wouldn’t be safe for someone to take them without a prescription. She discussed the negative affects of her previous prescription, including nausea and headaches, and stated that she is now taking a different combination of pills. She said, “I feel quite stable and normal normal now.

The last time we saw Fatima was in the movie Thar with Anil and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor. She is now working on the films Sam Bahadur, in which she will play Indira Gandhi, and Dhak Dhak, in which she portrays a biker.