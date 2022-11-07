Freddy Teaser: Psychotic dentist Kartik Aaryan confirms his stay

Since his Freddy teaser was released, all eyes have been on him.

The actor plays a new, intense role.

Freddy's teaser:

Kartik Aaryan is a top actor. He’s one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars and had a great year professionally. Kartik’s last film Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 broke several records and was one of the few Bollywood films to cross 100 cr. Since his Freddy teaser was released, all eyes have been on him. The actor plays a new, intense role.

Kartik Aaryan smoothly plays a new character

This will be Kartik Aaryan’s first psychotic role. Any actor has struggled to convincingly play a character that gives us goosebumps and keeps fans on the edge of their seats. However, Freddy’s teaser shows that Kartik is versatile and here to stay! Each Kartik shade in the teaser is unique.

Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy love

In an earlier interview with Source, celebrity trainer Samir Jaura discussed Kartik Aaryan’s 12–14-kilo weight gain for producer Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. “Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film,” Jaura said.

