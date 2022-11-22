Gauri Khan talks about Mannat’s new ‘diamond’ name plate

Gauri Khan uploaded a photo of herself posing next to the home Mannat, which has a brand-new nameplate.

Interior designer Gauri Khan uploaded a photo of herself posing next to the home of her and Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat, which has a brand-new nameplate. The new nameplate, which has been given the nickname “diamond” by fans, was recently installed and appears to have been created by Gauri herself. Fans of Shah Rukh frequently take selfies and take pictures at Mannat’s nameplate and entrance.

Gauri posted a photo of herself posing next to the sparkling nameplate on social media. She wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns.”

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 22, 2022

Several fans have recently noted that Mannat’s exterior has altered due to the installation of a new nameplate and front gate. Pictures of the new nameplates, which read Mannat and Lands End, shining in the dark were posted by fan clubs. On Sunday, other fan organizations also posted images from the event. Fans were spotted taking pictures in front of the new gate, with some even imitating Shah Rukh’s famous pose with raised arms.

When a new nameplate was finally put on the gate in April after many years, Mannat became popular. Fans soon noticed that the new nameplate was missing, though it had only been a month. Later, it was revealed that the nameplate had been removed for maintenance. Late last week, the new one was installed.

Over time, fans have started to frequent the Mannat nameplate for selfies. This year, Shah Rukh Khan also started welcoming admirers from the balcony of the residence again. On Eid and twice earlier this month for his birthday, he made three appearances. Up until a few years ago, the actor frequently addressed fans there and occasionally brought his children along. Since the pandemic, however, his appearances have been inconsistent.