Giorgia Andriani talks about wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani addressed reports that she and boyfriend Arbaaz Khan were getting married.

Arbaaz and Giorgi have been dating for almost four years.

Giorgia recently clarified the facts and said they aren’t looking at taking their relationship to the next stage at the moment.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, model-dancer Giorgia Andriani addressed reports that she and boyfriend Arbaaz Khan were getting married. Arbaaz and Giorgi have been dating for almost four years. Giorgia recently clarified the facts and said they aren’t looking at taking their relationship to the next stage at the moment.

Also Read Malaika Arora wishes Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani’s response Arbaaz Khan, who was last seen in Tanaav, recently posted on Instagram...

Malaika Arora, who is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, was previously married to Arbaaz. After splitting from Malaika in 2017, Arbaaz was frequently spotted with Giorgia in various locations. Arhaan Khan is co-parented by Malaika and Arbaaz. Giorgia recently revealed that she had “multiple” meetings with Malaika and Arbaaz’s family.

When asked about wedding plans with Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia said, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.” She believes that the pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

Also Read Here’s what Arbaaz Khan has to say about his girlfriend Arbaaz Khan has been dating Giorgia Andriani for a few years. he...

Giorgia and Arbaaz have consistently made headlines due to their significant age difference. Arbaaz earlier told Siddharth Kannan, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now.”

Advertisement

In Tanaav, Arbaaz was last observed. Next year, Patna Shukla, a production of his own, will be released. The cast includes Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in addition to Raveena Tandon. Giorgia, on the other hand, most recently appeared in the music video for the song Dil Jisse Zinda Hain alongside Gurmeet Choudhary.