Govinda Naam Mera will feature Kiara Advani as ‘naughty’ girlfriend

Finally, new posters for the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani are available.

From December 16 onward, the movie will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare in the movie, and Bhumi and Kiara play his “hottie wife”, and “naughty girlfriend”.

Karan Johar shared the poster featuring the three of them on Instagram and captioned it, “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” He also shared the solo posters of the three lead actors.

Vicky shared his solo poster and introduced his character as, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera (my name is Govinda, dancing is my job).” Bhumi Pednekar introduced herself as his ‘hottie wife’ Gauri and is seen sitting on a chair in a short nightie on the solo poster. Kiara introduced herself as his ‘naughty girlfriend’ and wrote in the caption with her poster, “Come and say hi huku with Suku!” It seems Kiara plays a dance teacher in the film.

The film, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan, is described as an eccentric murder mystery. Vicky has now appeared in two movies through Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, after the spooky drama Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie will be Vicky’s second digital release following the success of Sardar Udham.

Vicky will also appear with Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming romantic comedy flick from director Laxman Utekar. Along with Tripti Dimri’s untitled movie and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, he also has Anand Tiwari’s untitled movie. In the movie, he portrays Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal.

Bhumi will soon be seen with Arjun Kapoor in The Ladykiller, and Bheed and Bhakshak are both upcoming projects. Kiara and Kartik Aaryan are presently filming Satyaprem Ki Katha.