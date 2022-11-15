Happy Birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur: fitness-inspiring photos

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is popular.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is popular. He debuted in 2009 in London Dreams with Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin. Aditya impressed female fans in Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. As Rahul Jaykar, he won hearts. His chemistry with Shraddha was a hit. After Aashiqui 2, he gained many fans. Aditya succeeded despite appearing in few films. Ok Jaanu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang, and Ludo are praised films.

Aditya’s fans love his looks, performances, and ripped body. He’s a fit actor. Since he joined Instagram in 2019, the Action Replayy actor has blown up the Internet. His shirtless Instagram photos are a major thirst trap. On his birthday, we’re sharing his top five Instagram fitness photos.

Aditya appears rough and raw in this photo. His ripped physique is drool-worthy. The actor has beastly biceps.

Aditya’s Instagram is growing slowly. He tweeted a mirror selfie. Women liked his shirtless avatar. The comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis after he posted the photo. He wears denim jeans and has a lean, fit body. His unkempt hair and stubble add drama.

Aditya shared a gym photo instead of a shirtless one. He showed how to get his chiselled body. He’s seen exercising to lose weight and tone up. Fans in the gym called him “Superman” for his pose.

Aditya’s washboard abs on a yacht. The birthday boy is seen enjoying the sunny day in black shorts and blue waters. Instagram loves him!

Aditya has mastered mirror selfies. Again, he showed off his six-pack abs and lean body. Dapper in a monkey cap and black pants. His picture is knee-weakening.