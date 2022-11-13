Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tells twitteratti ‘you’re nobody’ after criticism

A Twitter user who criticized actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor’s assessment of the Chelsea football squad.

A Twitter user who criticized actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor assessment of the Chelsea football squad. He advised him to “stick to acting” was rebuked by the actor. A tweet about the group appeared. “Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all season and especially last few games.”

Harsh replied, “Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better then they actually were.” Replying to Harsh, a Twitter user wrote, “Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn’t a great player. There’s reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate…”

Harsh responded, “What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run… no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me… but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about… good day.”

Harsh was last spotted in Thar, a Raj Singh Chaudhary-directed neo-Western action thriller movie. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Anil Kapoor are also featured. The movie was published on Netflix in May to generally positive to mixed reviews from reviewers and a respectable reception from viewers.

In 2016’s Mirzya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Harsh made his Bollywood debut alongside Saiyami Kher. At the box office, the movie underwhelmed audiences. Vikramaditya Motwane was the director of his second movie, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which was released in 2018. In Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix movie AK vs. AK, Harsh also played a role. He made an appearance in an episode of Ray on Netflix in 2021.