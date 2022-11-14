Hera Pheri 3, Kartik Aaryan will not replace Akshay Kumar as Raju

According to reports, Akshay’s character Raju has been cut from the film.

Kartik Aaryan will play a new one.

Hera Pheri 3 won’t have Akshay’s character.

Akshay Kumar has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3. All this is false. E-Times reports that even though the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has joined the cast, he won’t replace Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay’s character Raju has been cut from the film, and Kartik Aaryan will play a new one.

“Once it was established that Akshay would no longer be part of the Hera Pheri franchise, his character Raju was dropped completely. Hera Pheri 3 won’t have Akshay’s character. Kartik Aaryan is playing a new character which will be introduced in the third installment of Hera Pheri,”A source said Kartik Aaryan will play a new character in Hera Pheri 3.

Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 made headlines after Paresh Rawal answered a fan on Twitter.“@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??” Rawal replied, “It’s true.”

Akshay later revealed that he was offered the movie but didn’t like the script. “Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” He said this at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

