Hera pheri 3: Suniel Shetty REACTS to rumours Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is in the news since Paresh Rawal confirmed he’ll be in Hera Pheri 3. Well, after Paresh’s confirmation, Kartik fans celebrated online. Paresh and Suniel Shetty will return as Baburao and Shyam, but Akshay Kumar as Raju will not. Internet rumours have claimed that Kartik actor has replaced Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview, Suniel addressed the rumours and said Kartik has been in talks for a”Akshay cannot be replaced. So, there’s no argument,” said Suniel. Also, he was disappointed that Akshay wasn’t in Hera Pheri 3. The void will always be there, said Suniel. What happens must be seen. Because I’m busy with Dharavi Bank, I don’t know. No time to work on this. “What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened,” he said. Suniel gave fans hope by saying, “I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

Akshay said he won’t be in Hera Pheri 3. Like many, I have fond memories. He said, “Like a lot of people, I have good memories. I too feel bad as well that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made,” Further, the actor said he was offered the film but wasn’t happy with the script, so he declined.

About Hera

In 2000, Hera Pheri was released. Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006.

