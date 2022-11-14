Here’s what Arbaaz Khan has to say about his girlfriend 

Arbaaz Khan has been dating Giorgia Andriani for a few years.

Arbaaz Khan has been dating Giorgia Andriani for a few years, and he recently talked about their relationship. Even though the actor doesn’t talk much about his relationships, in a recent interview he was all praise for her and talked about how great her energy was. Giorgia and Arbaaz are about 21 years apart in age, which he also brought up during the conversation. However, neither of them have really felt the age difference between them.

Arbaaz Khan talks about Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan raved to Siddharth Kannan about how full of life and energy Giorgia Andriani is. He said, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

Arbaaz said more about their age difference: “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.” He also said that they are both at a point in their lives where they are thinking about what they want to do next, but that it is too soon for him to talk about that now.

During the interview, Arbaaz also talked about his relationship with Malaika, the woman he used to be married to. He said that Malaika might have accepted many things about him and that Malaika might have accepted many things about him. But he said that they have a child together, Arhaan Khan, who shouldn’t have to grow up with any kind of conflict.

On the work front, he was most recently seen in the SonyLIV series Tanaav, which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. It was first shown on the OTT platform on November 11.