Hrithik Roshan wants Saba Azad’s birthday to be “extra special”

  • Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been spreading love around town.
  • Hrithik Roshan’s special Saba Azad plans Diwali was their first together.
  • Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish Hrithik posted a sweet Saba birthday message on Instagram today.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been spreading the love around town. Social media PDA and public appearances occasionally draw attention to the couple. Saba’s boyfriend may have a romantic birthday surprise for her. Hrithik reportedly left work early to celebrate Saba’s birthday.

Hrithik Roshan’s special Saba Azad plans
Diwali was their first together. Hrithik is making Saba’s first birthday after they started dating special. Hrithik had a dance rehearsal and salon appointment today, He finished quickly and returned home to his girlfriend. It’s lovely.

Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish
Hrithik posted a sweet Saba birthday message on Instagram today. He sent her a romantic note and a concert photo. His note thanked her for ‘existing’. He wrote, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022.”  Saba replied,”Ro thank you for this and thank you for being.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik last appeared in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Preparing for Fighter. He will appear with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Fans are eager to see this new pair onscreen. Release date is January 25, 2024.

[embedpos slug=”/hrithik-roshan-and-deepika-padukone-reveal-first-look-of-their-movie/”]

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


