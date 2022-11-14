In File No. 323, Suniel Shetty joins Anurag Kashyap

On November 7 Anurag Kashyap is in talks to play Vijay Mallya in File No. 323.

In this big-budget film about economic fugitives in India, the actor will get a prosthetic makeover.

Suniel Shetty has joined the film and will play a key role.

Source reported on November 7 that Anurag Kashyap is in talks to play Vijay Mallya in File No. 323. In this big-budget film about economic fugitives in India, the actor will get a prosthetic makeover. Filming begins November 20 in Mumbai and Europe. Suniel Shetty has joined the film and will play a key role.

Suniel Shetty’s role in File 323

Suniel will play a Chartered Accountant, say sources. “He is in talks to play the role of a CA, who works for a multi-national audit firm, associated with the wealth of the economic offender in the film. Apart from the Vijay Mallya scam, the team will also focus on the economic offenses done by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi,” a source said.

Suniel loved the film’s idea and character arc and is excited to start filming in two weeks. “Suniel is currently gearing up for the release of Dharavi Bank and right after the release of this series, he dives into shooting for File No. 323. His first day of the shoot is expected to be November 21,” Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and their leading ladies are being cast.

Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Parth Raval produce. Director Karthik K is also planning to cast several characters with questions about the previous government and system when these scams occurred, a source said.

The film will show not only the economic crimes but also the lavish lifestyles of all offenders. Filming begins on November 20 in India.

