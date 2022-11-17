India Lockdown trailer revisits horrors of Covid-19 lockdowns

The trailer for India Lockdown was released on Thursday.

The movie, which was helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, will debut on December 2.

Cast includes Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Sai Tamankar, Prakash Belawadi, and many others.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with a variety of characters trying to stay up to current on Covid-19 lockdown developments, including a pilot, a sex worker, a daily-wage labourer, a houseworker, and a mother. Ahana, a pilot, initially uses flirting with a neighbour as a diversion, while Prateik Babbar, a migrant worker, hopes that he and his wife, Sai, a housekeeper, will be able to return to work “soon” because the lockdown will end in “21 days.”

They must now decide whether to give up or try to survive at all costs because, despite their best efforts, the lockdown persists. As physical contact is limited as a result of India lockdown, Shweta Basu Prasad, who portrays a sex worker, is shown discovering new ways to make money. After failing to pay their rent and being unable to make ends meet in a large city without a source of income, Prateik, Sai, and their children travel hundreds of kilometres to their village.

While Sai made her debut in the 2021 film Mimi, Shweta recently made her acting debut as a public prosecutor advocate in Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Minds. Aahana Kumra will co-star with Kajol in Salaam Venky, another movie that will be released in December, in addition to this one. The last time we saw Prateik Babbar, he was in the title role of the movie Cobalt Blue. Recently, actor Prakash Belawadi portrayed Humble Politician Nograj in the well-known Kannada television programme.