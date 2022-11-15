Jacqueline Fernandez, Court to announce a Rs 200-cr bail order

Jacqueline Fernandez must appear in court on Tuesday.

The court will release the actress’ bail order.

She’s allegedly involved with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez must appear in court on Tuesday. 200 crore extortion case. The court will release the actress’ bail order. The court extended Fernandez’s bail until November 15 because the order copy wasn’t ready. She’s allegedly involved with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Some reports say the actor dated Sukesh Chandrashekhar before the case.

The Source reported that the Bollywood actor received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate charged Jacqueline with receiving extorted money.

Jacqueline requested bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed this move, claiming Jacqueline could flee the country to avoid investigation.

“We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” The ED opposed Jacqueline’s bail because she has enough money, the publication reported. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a Look-Out-Circular (LOC)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?,” the court asked.

Jacqueline’s lawyer

Jacqueline’s lawyer told she was a victim. Prashant Patil told that “She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date. She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty.” She gave the ED all available information. The agencies didn’t realize she was cheated and duped. She’s part of a criminal plot. Even if the prosecution’s case is true, Jacqueline is not guilty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other law. My client will take legal action to protect her dignity and liberty.

Advertisement

Investigation continues. Jacqueline Fernandez’s future is unknown.

Also Read Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11 Jacqueline Fernandez is accused of extorting Sukesh Chandrasekhar for Rs 200 crore....