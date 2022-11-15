Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez, Court to announce a Rs 200-cr bail order

Jacqueline Fernandez, Court to announce a Rs 200-cr bail order

Articles
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez, Court to announce a Rs 200-cr bail order

Jacqueline Fernandez, Court to announce a Rs 200-cr bail order

Advertisement
  • Jacqueline Fernandez must appear in court on Tuesday.
  • The court will release the actress’ bail order.
  • She’s allegedly involved with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez must appear in court on Tuesday. 200 crore extortion case. The court will release the actress’ bail order. The court extended Fernandez’s bail until November 15 because the order copy wasn’t ready. She’s allegedly involved with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Some reports say the actor dated Sukesh Chandrashekhar before the case.

The Source reported that the Bollywood actor received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate charged Jacqueline with receiving extorted money.

Jacqueline requested bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed this move, claiming Jacqueline could flee the country to avoid investigation.

“We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,”  The ED opposed Jacqueline’s bail because she has enough money, the publication reported. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a Look-Out-Circular (LOC)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?,” the court asked.

Jacqueline’s lawyer
Jacqueline’s lawyer told she was a victim. Prashant Patil told that “She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date. She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty.”  She gave the ED all available information. The agencies didn’t realize she was cheated and duped. She’s part of a criminal plot. Even if the prosecution’s case is true, Jacqueline is not guilty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other law. My client will take legal action to protect her dignity and liberty.

Advertisement

Investigation continues. Jacqueline Fernandez’s future is unknown.

Also Read

Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11
Court has reserved Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail until November 11

Jacqueline Fernandez is accused of extorting Sukesh Chandrasekhar for Rs 200 crore....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story