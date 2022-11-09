Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi Court Sukesh Chandrasekhar bail

Jacqueline Fernandez was linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case.

Her legal team is expected to arrive in Delhi tomorrow, according to reports.

200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the spotlight since she was linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case. The ED called the actress several times to record her statement. Several social media stories about the actress dating the conman surfaced, but Jacqueline has always asked for privacy. Her legal team is expected to arrive in Delhi tomorrow, according to reports.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s legal team will arrive in Delhi early tomorrow, November 10. It is said that the Ram Setu actress would appear before the Patiala House Court tomorrow as the court would consider her bail plea that was pending. The Enforcement Directorate’s response will also be considered, according to reports. On November 22, Jacqueline visited the Patiala High Court. The court had asked the ED to respond to her bail application, so she was granted interim bail. The actress received interim relief until November 10.

Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna were involved.

Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police EOW in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The case also involves Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna. Jacqueline’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned.

Jacqueline last appeared in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She recently appeared in Vikrant Rona’s Ra Rakkamma. Nushrratt Bharuccha stars. Bachchan Paandey actress will also appear in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma.

Also Read Jacqueline Fernandez appears at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Jacqueline Fernandez is accused in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case....