Jacqueline Fernandez: Pinky Irani arrested in 200 Cr Fraud Case

Jacqueline Fernandez: Pinky Irani arrested in 200 Cr Fraud Case

Jacqueline Fernandez: Pinky Irani arrested in 200 Cr Fraud Case

Jacqueline Fernandez: Pinky Irani arrested in 200 Cr Fraud Case

  • Irani was arrested by the ED and bailed out.
  • The Enforcement Directorate charged Fernandez with money laundering on August 17.
  • Fernandez and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi allegedly received luxury cars.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s money laundering case is far from over. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested Pinky Irani, the actor’s close friend, on Wednesday in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Jacqueline Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, and others.

“After having sufficient evidence against her, Pinky Irani has been arrested in this case and produced before the concerned court, where her three-day police custody remand was granted,” police sources told India Today.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa as saying Irani is a Mumbai resident and has joined the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) office.

The actress, 37, recorded her statement under Section 164 in Delhi’s Patiala Court last week. A Delhi court granted Jacqueline bail in the case on November 15.

Chandrashekhar, who is in jail, is accused of cheating several people, including Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate charged Fernandez with money laundering on August 17. Fernandez and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi allegedly received luxury cars and other gifts from the conman.

