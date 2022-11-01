Jaideep Ahlawat gets emotional with Irfan Khan’s wife

Advertisement
Jaideep Ahlawat gets emotional with Irrfan Khan’s wife

Articles
  • Jaideep Ahlawat visited Irrfan Khan’s home.
  • Met the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar.
  • Sutapa sent Jaideep a surprise audio note.
Jaideep Ahlawat said that he admires Irrfan Khan. The Raazi actor wrote about visiting Irrfan’s home on Instagram. Sutapa Sikdar, the late actor’s wife, sent Jaideep a surprise audio note during conversation.“I just want to tell you one thing. All my blessings are always with you, because you remind me so much of Irrfan. The passion, the kind of roles you are choosing, and what makes me feel very peaceful and happy is – the relay race he started has been now handed over to you guys,” said Sutapa.

She added,  “You guys are carrying forward the flame so well, I wish and hope you will win the race, and give it forward to the youngsters to come. Loads and loads of love, you feel like family. It was great meeting you and my best wishes are always for you.” Jaideep also enjoyed visiting Irrfan and Sutapa.

Jaideep Ahlawat said, “It was a wonderful day. I got a message from their end, ‘Irrfan ne kuch ped lagaye the, unpe phal aa gaye. If you are free then come home.’ I always remembered that line, and had written it in the caption too when I had posted that picture. Aapke lagaye hue pedon pe phal aa gaye hai, and it’s symbolic in the sense he did inspire many like me, and hopefully we will keep growing and contributing. So I did go to their house and spent a lot of time there. We spoke for about three to four hours on many topics.”

