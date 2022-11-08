Janhvi Kapoor: “It’s for fun and helps me pay EMIs”

Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Mili has received rave reviews.

Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Mili has received rave reviews. Janhvi plays Mili, a hardworking young woman, in the remake of Helen. The talented actress has made a name for herself with her performances and film choices. Janhvi Kapoor has always tried out-of-her-comfort-zone roles.

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her glam social media image in an interview with Galatta Plus. Mili actress revealed that social media helps her pay EMIs. “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I will get another brand and I will be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before, “Janhvi Kapoor.

“I’ve been told things like – ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that,”Janhvi Kapoor was interviewed.

On Work in front, The actress has many exciting projects. She’ll reteam with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She’ll first appear with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the female lead in Jr. NTR’s 30th film, NTR 30.

