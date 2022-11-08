Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor: “It’s for fun and helps me pay EMIs”

Janhvi Kapoor: “It’s for fun and helps me pay EMIs”

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor: “It’s for fun and helps me pay EMIs”

Janhvi Kapoor: “It’s for fun and helps me pay EMIs”

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Mili has received rave reviews.
  • Janhvi plays Mili, a hardworking young woman, in the remake of Helen.
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram glamJanhvi Kapoor opened up about her glam social media image in an interview with
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in Mili has received rave reviews. Janhvi plays Mili, a hardworking young woman, in the remake of Helen. The talented actress has made a name for herself with her performances and film choices. Janhvi Kapoor has always tried out-of-her-comfort-zone roles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram glam

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her glam social media image in an interview with Galatta Plus. Mili actress revealed that social media helps her pay EMIs. “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I will get another brand and I will be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before, “Janhvi Kapoor.

“I’ve been told things like – ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that,”Janhvi Kapoor was interviewed.

On Work in front, The actress has many exciting projects. She’ll reteam with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She’ll first appear with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the female lead in Jr. NTR’s 30th film, NTR 30.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor suggests the superstar era’s end may be good
Janhvi Kapoor suggests the superstar era’s end may be good

Her survival film Mili, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story