Janhvi Kapoor refuses Sridevi’s biopic

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular young actress. Fans love her looks, fashion, and acting. She’s one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors and has repeatedly shown her versatility on screen. She is currently promoting Mili. Her response to a media question about working on her late mother Sridevi’s biopic caught our attention.

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi is well known. The star kid debuted after Mr. India’s death. Janhvi often discusses her relationship with her mother in interviews. Sridevi missed Janhvi’s screen brilliance. At a press conference, she was asked if she would act in her biopic. The actress replied “No” immediately.“Sir abhi wo bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bahut bhook lagi hai aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe.”Janhvi said with a smile when asked for a reason.

Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film. Part-time café worker and nursing graduate. The trailer shows Mili’s father-Sunny Kaushal relationship (her boyfriend). Janhvi, a mall café worker, freezes. She wraps herself in duct tape to stay warm. Her family and boyfriend search for her. Boney Kapoor produces the survival thriller.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao, is one of her upcoming projects. Filming has begun. She will appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. First time the actors will share screen space.

