Janhvi Kapoor reveals her inspiration behind latest look

At the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, actor Janhvi Kapoor caught everyone’s attention since she appeared like a princess straight out of a storybook. She was dressed in a blue mermaid gown with sequins and a sweetheart neckline. She enhanced her appearance even more with coordinating embroidered gloves. Her appearance is a cross between Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus.

She posted new pictures from a photo shoot and wrote, “The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid.” A fan responded to them by writing, “You are gorgeous.” Another supporter added, “Next Kylie Jenner.” Many people also used fire and heart emojis in their comments.

Janhvi’s comparison to Kylie has occurred previously. But did you know that Kylie once sent Janhvi a birthday greeting? On a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives episode featuring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, it took place. While discussing the Kardashians with her cousin Shanaya, Janhvi was given the most adorable present by Kylie.

Janhvi pulled out her phone after Maheep asked her about a birthday greeting she received from Kylie. She showed her a video. “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you,” Kylie said in the video and blew her a kiss.

Along with Janhvi, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were also there. Masaba Gupta, Elli Avram, Nargis Fakhri, Sharvari Wagh, Tejaswi Prakash, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Khushali Kumar, and Tanishk Bagchi are just a few of the individuals mentioned.

Mili, which just came out, was Janhvi’s most recent film. She will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. In April 2023, it is expected to be released. Additionally, Janhvi has Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, in which she portrays a cricket player.