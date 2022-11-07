Janhvi Kapoor says her social media presence ‘pays for her EMIs’

The actor claimed that she has frequently heard that because of the contrast, audiences find it difficult to accept her in less glamorous roles.

The on-screen persona of Janhvi Kapoor has been very different from her glamorous off-screen persona. Although she frequently appears in her films as the girl next door from a tiny town, Janhvi is actually considerably more glamorous. The actor talked about this discrepancy in a recent interview, adding that she used social media to “have fun” and pay off her EMIs.

She has portrayed more relatable and middle-class characters in the majority of Janhvi’s films, including her most recent effort, Mili. On the other side, her Instagram is crammed with polished pictures from carefully selected photo shoots. The actor claimed that she has frequently heard that because of the contrast, audiences find it difficult to accept her in less glamorous roles.

In an interview, Janhvi said, “I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor.”

According to Janhvi, the purpose of her social media is to have fun and possibly enlist additional brands to aid in “paying EMIs with more ease.”She elaborated, “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

On November 4, Janhvi’s movie Mili was made available in theatres. The survival thriller, which Mathukutty Xavier also oversaw in the original, is a remake of the popular Malayalam film Helen. The movie did poorly at the box office, taking in less than 2 crore net in its first weekend.