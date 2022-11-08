Janhvi Kapoor suggests the superstar era’s end may be good

Her survival film Mili, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is doing well.

She said they perform stories to move people.

Mili: Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and beloved young actresses. She has repeatedly shown that she can play any role on screen. Her survival film Mili, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is doing well. Janhvi told Galatta Plus about Bollywood’s cultural shift toward stories over stars.

Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the claim that everyone is a star on Instagram during the interview. The actress said it’s accurate but not bad. Janhvi said, “I remember papa telling me stories about how Rajesh Khanna’s car would drive away and women would take the sand and put it in their maang. I don’t think they would do that for anyone today.” Janhvi said this was fine. She said they perform stories to move people. Her only complaint is that a star-guaranteed opening may not be the same. She said she is happy with this change because it will encourage people to write compelling films rather than just saying, “acha, yeh hero hai, film ko itne budget mein bana denge, do gaane daal denge, opening toh mil jayegi.”

Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film. Part-time café worker and nursing graduate. The trailer shows Mili’s father-boyfriend relationship. Janhvi, a mall café worker, freezes. She wraps herself in duct tape to stay warm. Her family and boyfriend search for her. Boney Kapoor produces the survival thriller.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao, is one of her upcoming projects. Filming has begun. She will appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The first time the actors will share screen space.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor says her social media presence ‘pays for her EMIs’ The actor claimed that she has frequently heard that because of the...