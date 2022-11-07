Kajal Aggarwal can’t concentrate on yoga

Kajal Aggarwal resumed work after her maternity leave.

The actress shared photos from her recent yoga session, where her baby boy Neil and furry friend Mia interrupted her.

She also takes horseback riding and Kalaripayattu classes to prepare for her role.

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal resumed work after her maternity leave. The actress shared photos from her recent yoga session, where her baby boy Neil and furry friend Mia interrupted her. The Hey Sinamika actress wrote on Instagram, “Of course, focus is challenging with my biggest distractions…”

Since April, Kajal Aggarwal has posted several updates about her baby boy. The adorable mother-son duo also charms fans. The actress posted an unseen photo of Neil on Instagram and wished him a happy 6th month.

She wrote, “Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of babydom! You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy, and back – it seemed to happen overnight…you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods.”

2-Indian

Indian 2, Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated drama, will bring Kajal Aggarwal back to the screen. She also takes horseback riding and Kalaripayattu classes to prepare for her role.

Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram star in the Lyca Productions-Red Giant Movies film. Anirudh Ravichander composes music for the team.

Advertisement