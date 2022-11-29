Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media

Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media

Articles
Advertisement
Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media

Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media

Advertisement
  • Nysa Devgan is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter and a star.
  • Kajol on daughter Nysa’s trolling  Kajol about social media trolling.
  • Kajol said trolling on social media is bizarre.
Advertisement

Nysa Devgan is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter and a star. The celebrity kid has many Instagram fan accounts, and her partying photos become viral quickly. Nysa slayed in her ethnic ensembles during Diwali, and while her followers loved her, some social media users insult her with unpleasant comments. Now, Kajol has spoken on social media trolling.

Kajol on daughter Nysa’s trolling
Kajol about social media trolling. Kajol said trolling on social media is bizarre. She chuckled and said being trolled means becoming famous. You’re not famous until you’re trolled.” She acknowledged it impacts her, but there’s only so much she can take seriously.  “I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me. But yes, there is a certain level that you can take it seriously.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Advertisement

She noted that many articles are written on trolling, but she finds hundreds of happy comments and barely one or two bad remarks.

Kajol advises Nysa
Kajol said she tells Nysa that for every one or two trolls, there are a thousand fans who love her. “And most important of all, what do you see in the mirror? Whose opinion matters? My opinion matters. Not your own,”

Also Read

Kajol turns emotional as co-star Kamal Sadanah surprises her
Kajol turns emotional as co-star Kamal Sadanah surprises her

After thirty years since the release of their film Bekhudi, star Kajol...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jenna Ortega doesn't want Wednesday Addams to 'play things so safe'
Jenna Ortega doesn't want Wednesday Addams to 'play things so safe'
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story