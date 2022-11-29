Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media

Nysa Devgan is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter and a star.

Nysa Devgan is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter and a star. The celebrity kid has many Instagram fan accounts, and her partying photos become viral quickly. Nysa slayed in her ethnic ensembles during Diwali, and while her followers loved her, some social media users insult her with unpleasant comments. Now, Kajol has spoken on social media trolling.

Kajol about social media trolling. Kajol said trolling on social media is bizarre. She chuckled and said being trolled means becoming famous. You’re not famous until you’re trolled.” She acknowledged it impacts her, but there’s only so much she can take seriously. “I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me. But yes, there is a certain level that you can take it seriously.”

She noted that many articles are written on trolling, but she finds hundreds of happy comments and barely one or two bad remarks.

Kajol said she tells Nysa that for every one or two trolls, there are a thousand fans who love her. “And most important of all, what do you see in the mirror? Whose opinion matters? My opinion matters. Not your own,”

