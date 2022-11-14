Kalyani Kurale killed in road accident

Kalyani Kurale was killed in a car crash.

She was well known Indian Tv artist and well known for her parts in TV series like Tujyhat Jeev Rangala and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba

She had been died in a car accident

She was well known for her parts in TV series like Tujyhat Jeev Rangala and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. Aged 38, she was.

Around 11 o’clock in the evening, Kalyani Kurale was returning home. On the Sangali-Kolhapur route, close to Halondi village in the Kolhapur district, she was riding a motorcycle when she was involved in an accident. Her motorcycle was struck by a concrete mixer tractor.

“When she arrived at a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead. Under the terms of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code, a case has been brought against the tractor driver “, a police official from Kolhapur informed PTI.

The trucker has been charged.

According to a statement from the Police, the tractor driver has been charged with violating IPC sections 304 and 338 as well as other parts of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Fans claim that tractors are dangerous on roadways as a result of the occurrence.

“Tractors are unsafe on the road.” They don’t have any installed lights, brake lights, indication lights, horns, or safety gear! Many of the tractor drivers are teenagers or younger and are not qualified to operate them on public highways. They still pose a threat over all of India, said a Twitter user.

Another person added, “Tractor drivers are the most annoying and greatest rule breakers on any roadway throughout India.

“Everyone knows that the tractor trolleys on the roads are a danger and that they never abide by the laws, but the government won’t do anything about it,”

