Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash buy luxurious house in Dubai

Recently, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the buzz of the town. The couple has been dubbed the power couple, the sexiest couple in Tellytown, and other terms by their followers. Karan and Tejasswi have always been adored and adored by all of their admirers, whether it is for their openness about their relationship, their endearing chemistry, or their attractive appearances at various occasions.

All of the power couple’s admirers are ecstatic at the news that they recently purchased an opulent mansion in Dubai.

The couple, according to rumors, was invited to a property’s inauguration in Dubai yesterday. The two were so taken with the property that they bought it right away. The residence in the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai appears to be an exotic home with a luxurious area and a private pool.

The most well-known residential neighborhood, with lovely and peaceful surroundings, is Palm Jumeirah. Both Tejaswi and Karan have already purchased homes, one in Goa and the other in Mumbai, and they have informed their followers of this.

Tejasswi and Karan have been preoccupied with back-to-back acting jobs since they left the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple’s cat has been kept busy with lucrative jobs, including brand endorsements, reality shows, music videos, and daily soaps.

When describing his family’s attendance at his 38th birthday celebration recently, Karan had said, “I have one sister in Toronto, one in the US, the other one is in Goa. We are a very close-knit family, but meeting together or coming together under one roof at the same time is difficult. Everyone has their own families, business, careers and obligations. It was a very nice and a sudden plan. I have a small house and in that small house, we all were together. Sabko Ek he saath rehna tha, Baaki rooms khali pade hain and we all wanted to stay, sleep together. Ek hi room mein gadde bichaa ke sab so rahe the. Like we all have the atmosphere during weddings. This time Tejasswi was also there with her family. She’s the youngest in the family now and has got a lot of energy. So everybody just kept looking at her, kitni energy hai iske andar. It was a lot more fun having her around with the family. She’s quite a firecracker.”

The fans are just excited to see what comes next from the two after hearing such wonderful news from the duo. They can’t contain their excitement as they wait to see what comes next.