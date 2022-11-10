Karan Kundrra’s cameo in Karan Boolani’s first Hindi film

Karan Boolani’s upcoming film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film.

Karan has already shot for his part in the film.

Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker-husband, is collaborating with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd. Karan makes his Hindi directorial debut with Thank You for Coming. Karan Boolani’s upcoming film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shehnaaz Gill. And now we hear former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra is in Karan Boolani’s debut film.

“Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed.” The team started shooting the film in Delhi in April and finished in Mumbai in October.

The film’s subject is the subject of rumors. The film reportedly revolves around two girls searching for their biological father. It will be interesting to see Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Karan Kundrra in the film.