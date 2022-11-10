Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karan Kundrra’s cameo in Karan Boolani’s first Hindi film

Karan Kundrra’s cameo in Karan Boolani’s first Hindi film

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Kundrra’s cameo in Karan Boolani’s first Hindi film

Karan Kundrra’s cameo in Karan Boolani’s first Hindi film

Advertisement
  • Karan Boolani’s upcoming film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shehnaaz Gill.
  • Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film.
  • Karan has already shot for his part in the film.
Advertisement

Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker-husband, is collaborating with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd. Karan makes his Hindi directorial debut with Thank You for Coming. Karan Boolani’s upcoming film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shehnaaz Gill. And now we hear former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra is in Karan Boolani’s debut film.

“Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed.” The team started shooting the film in Delhi in April and finished in Mumbai in October.

The film’s subject is the subject of rumors. The film reportedly revolves around two girls searching for their biological father. It will be interesting to see Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Karan Kundrra in the film.

Also Read

Watch: Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of Goa vacation with Karan Kundrra
Watch: Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of Goa vacation with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video from her Goa vacation with actor-boyfriend Karan...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story