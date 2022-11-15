Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘He’s a 10’ Reel Gives Poo Vibes

The actress is known for her roles in Bollywood movies, which brought her a lot of attention.

Her role as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made her very well-known.

The Diva posted a beautiful reel video to her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great Bollywood star who likes to have fun. She is known as the “Bebo” of Bollywood. The actress is known for her roles in Bollywood movies, which brought her a lot of attention. Her role as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made her very well-known. Fans still love the actress, and they love watching her movies. The Diva is a great actress, and we were blown away by how well she can act. The Diva posted a beautiful reel video to her Instagram account. In the video, she was seen in a shoe store and promoting the brand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in her sporty outlet wearing a neon orange bralette, a black jacket, and track pants. The actress was seen with little makeup on and her hair pulled back into a high ponytail. People saw the actress making a video of the song “He’s a 10.” The actress answered all of the questions in a Poo way. She just did a great job. Her fans, who love the Poo character, were impressed by how well she did.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made beautiful faces, and her answers were just as lovely. The actress is a huge star, and the character of Poo will always make us laugh. In the video, the actress did it perfectly, and we will always love her for making us fall in love with Poo all over again. Everyone is having fun with the epic video, and fans love it.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor parties in London with her crew, poses for pics As her crew celebrated together in London, Kareena Kapoor posted a selfie...