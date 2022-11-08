Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon discuss airline workers

Rhea created The Crew with the writers of Veere Di Wedding and began developing the script after her 2018 film.

After backing Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have cast Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. Rhea and Ekta’s collaboration. The producers discuss the project in an exclusive interview.

Rhea didn’t expect Veere Di Wedding’s box-office success. “It was the largest opening for a female protagonist film ever till now. When that happened I felt so good, because I was like people underestimate the strength of the female audience, who are very loyal. They watch films over and over again. So that’s when I made up my mind that I am not going to rush into anything that’s predictable. I am going to go and do things the way I have always done them, but the one thing that I will do is I will justify the potential strength of this audience,” says the producer.

She adds, “I don’t see a reason why a movie made for a female audience cannot open on a big holiday. My aim was that now that this audience has found our films and we have found our audience, I want to create something that gets them excited, makes them feel like getting represented, and gives them a big entertaining movie on a holiday just like the boys always have. So I am going to put my heart and soul into it. That’s how this movie’s idea was germinated.”

Ekta was excited to see Kareena and Rhea after Veere Di Wedding. “Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, all of them have a distinct charm that they bring onto the screen. Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of ‘The Crew’. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” says Kapoor.

Rhea created The Crew with the writers of Veere Di Wedding and began developing the script after her 2018 film. “The first person cast in this film was Kareena, because we haven’t seen her do comedy like this in a really long time. She is a glamorous character, and it’s going to be really fun. There is nobody else who can play this role. So when I went to her and narrated the film, she immediately agreed. The moment the narration was over she was onboard,” Rhea says she was sold after the narration.

Kriti Sanon is Rhea’s new shining star.“She is a really authentic girl. The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film. More than anything else I like the fact that Kriti is so determined and hardworking. Out of this crop of heroines she has been the most diverse in her work. She has found a good balance and I really appreciate that. She is truly fantastic,” . Rhea praises her.

She says, “Then a few days later she replied saying lets meet, and asked some questions. We met again four days later, where she asked some more questions, then she met the director and had a few more questions for him too. Then finally that day I told her, ‘Before I leave you have to tell me’. She said, ‘Yes, I will do the film.’ I was super elated.”

After casting, Rhea and Ekta finalised the film. Ekta says filming will begin in 2023. She compares The Crew to Veere Di Wedding. “This is a completely new franchise and is not connected to Veere Di Wedding. ‘The Crew’ will explore the hilarious trysts of three working women in the airline industry with some unexpected circumstances, and how they overcome this with their zest for life,”

