Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: November’s chicest handbags

Bollywood celebrities recently picked up a new line of bags. This is eternal love. Some habits last, right? As we continue to embrace all fashion influences, we found six hot new handbags. These will ease your holiday shopping fatigue. Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sonam Kapoor know accessories.

Karisma Kapoor

Black: exception or perfection? We’ll assist you. This colour goes with most wardrobe pieces. The Raja Hindustani actress wore a t-shirt, trousers, and blazer for her semi-formal airport look. It was cool with Rs. 277,391 Balenciaga quilted and chain-strapped bag. Seems to hold many travel essentials.

Ananya Panday

Do you notice the bag? Did you think we’d ask about Liger’s House of CB dress? We love a dress with arm candy, earrings, and heels. We value everything. Her Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud Coiled handbag brightened her party look. The rolled handle is so classy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha actress sported a new bag. Winter blues and a winning accessory. The Rs. 304,800 Celine bag can be styled with a sweatsuit and boots. Versatile, huh? Goal.

Sonam kapoor

Do we have the season’s secret weapon? Consider trenchcoats and sweatshirts. Aisha actress and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s mother was spotted at Mumbai airport. It also met a Hermès Haut à Courroies travel bag worth Rs. 32,27,731.59. Here, winter style meets monochrome.

Manushi Chhillar

Monochrome is back. Samrat Prithviraj actress styled a Ralph Lauren t-shirt and white pants with a Christian Dior hobo bag. The crossbody bag costs Rs. 2,47,952 and is worth it given how versatile it is.

Kiara Advani

When we caught Versace fever. The Govinda Naam Mera actress wore a corset denim top, latex leather pants, and a gold-handled mini bag. Sexy date night!

