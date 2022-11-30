Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: November’s chicest handbags

Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: November’s chicest handbags

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: November’s chicest handbags

Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: November’s chicest handbags

Advertisement
  • Bollywood celebrities recently picked up a new line of bags.
  • As we continue to embrace all fashion influences, we found six hot new handbags.
  • Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sonam Kapoor know accessories.
Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities recently picked up a new line of bags. This is eternal love. Some habits last, right? As we continue to embrace all fashion influences, we found six hot new handbags. These will ease your holiday shopping fatigue. Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sonam Kapoor know accessories.

Karisma Kapoor 

Black: exception or perfection? We’ll assist you. This colour goes with most wardrobe pieces. The Raja Hindustani actress wore a t-shirt, trousers, and blazer for her semi-formal airport look. It was cool with  Rs. 277,391 Balenciaga quilted and chain-strapped bag. Seems to hold many travel essentials.

Ananya Panday 

Do you notice the bag? Did you think we’d ask about Liger’s House of CB dress? We love a dress with arm candy, earrings, and heels. We value everything. Her Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud Coiled handbag brightened her party look. The rolled handle is so classy.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha actress sported a new bag. Winter blues and a winning accessory. The Rs. 304,800 Celine bag can be styled with a sweatsuit and boots. Versatile, huh? Goal.

Kareena rocks a tan Celine bag

Sonam kapoor

Do we have the season’s secret weapon? Consider trenchcoats and sweatshirts. Aisha actress and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s mother was spotted at Mumbai airport. It also met a Hermès Haut à Courroies travel bag worth Rs. 32,27,731.59. Here, winter style meets monochrome.

Advertisement

Sonam rocks a tote bag

Manushi Chhillar

Monochrome is back. Samrat Prithviraj actress styled a Ralph Lauren t-shirt and white pants with a Christian Dior hobo bag. The crossbody bag costs Rs. 2,47,952 and is worth it given how versatile it is.

Kiara Advani 

When we caught Versace fever. The Govinda Naam Mera actress wore a corset denim top, latex leather pants, and a gold-handled mini bag. Sexy date night!

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a ‘Harry Potter’ night, selfie with son Jeh
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a ‘Harry Potter’ night, selfie with son Jeh

She and Saif Ali Khan have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Cynthia Bailey accuses ex Mike Hill of cheating
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Adam Sandler admits 'Billy Madison' reviews'stung'
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story