Karisma Kapoor looks absolutely shining and stunning

Karisma Kapoor is one of the best-known actresses in Bollywood. The actress was in the 1997 movie Dil To Pagal Hai, which is still one of her best-known movies. She got to the top not only because she was a great actress but also because she looked great. She still has millions of fans because of how beautiful she is.

Karisma is also very active on Instagram, where she often posts updates about her personal and professional life. The fact that Karisma’s Instagram handle is her real name shows that she is the best at being herself on social media. She has glasses and doesn’t wear makeup on Instagram, and every time she posts a photo, the heart icon gets way too many hits.

The 90s superstar recently posted a sun-kissed selfie of herself in a green t-shirt on Instagram. In the picture, she struck a pose for the camera while showing off her thick hair. In the picture, she looked like she had no makeup on. “Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm,” Karisma wrote in the photo’s caption.

