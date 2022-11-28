Karisma Kapoor looks stylish and semi-formal at the Airport

The actress looked chic in a pair of black sunglasses and a Balenciaga luxury purse.

Karisma Kapoor dresses up for the airport in a dressy ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor updated her airport attire with a chic Balenciaga purse.

Karisma Kapoor was recently spotted dishing serious styling lessons with her voguish fashion moment, reminding us that the actress understands how to travel in style. Her semiformal getup included a clean blazer and a pair of grey statement slacks that made a bold statement. The actress looked chic in a pair of black sunglasses and a Balenciaga luxury purse. To have a better look at the high-quality handbag, please scroll down.

Karisma Kapoor wore a traditional black blazer and a plain white t-shirt for her most recent in-flight look. The diva has inspired us to ditch the shirt in favour of a t-shirt when wearing a blazer. The actress paired her neutral outfit with grey boxy-cut trousers and a traditional black leather belt. Starlet’s choice to dress down her otherwise chic ensemble with enormous sunglasses, a dark-hued baseball cap, and chunky sneakers is undeniable proof that she has perfected the art of seamless jet-setting style.

Karisma Kapoor updated her airport attire with a chic Balenciaga purse, which is perhaps the show-stopper of her look. Balenciaga’s huge Crush chain-strap shoulder bag costs $3,400 (277,391.89 Indian Rupees). The innovative Crush Bag features an adjustable black chain strap to complement its signature curved shape and quilted finish. The distinctive B emblem is prominently displayed on the front of the Italian black leather bag. The timeless tote is equipped with all the modern conveniences you might want in a carry-on: a foldover top that secures with a magnetic closure, a partitioned interior, and an internal zip pocket. Karisma chose to instantly amp up her style with bright lipstick, a dewy complexion, and wavy hair to complement the bag of the day.

