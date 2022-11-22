Advertisement
Karisma Kapoor shows how to be chic at a party

Articles
Karisma Kapoor shows how to be chic at a party

  • Karisma Kapoor’s Tadashi Shoji gown is regal.
  • Karisma believes in a bright pout.
  • Her Tadashi Shoji dress was chic.
Awe-inspiring. If a celebrity wears it, we want it immediately. We’re in a holiday party mood and covet this dress. Our search volumes have led to many complex decisions, but we no longer need to think hard about what’s trendy. Karisma Kapoor endorsed a great ensemble, and we agree.

Going big keeps December’s decorating spree glowing. Fabric choice is a key factor. Makes or breaks an outfit. Some of us prefer suede daytime outfits and satin cocktail dresses. Andaz Apna Apna actress’ latest outfit sparkles. Jacquard and Lolo are experts.

She recently served a royal event. Her Tadashi Shoji dress was chic. Something to try while your coworkers stare at you. Karisma’s one-shoulder midi dress has a high-low asymmetric frill hem that stretches as a train. It has a metallic silver sheen, as mentioned. Fitted bodice and flared skirt are dreamy.

You know more about this outfit from the American-based Japanese designer’s store. But there’s more to slaying and gliding in. Esha L Amin, a celebrity stylist and entrepreneur, showed us how to accessorise this look. Her silver stilettos and drop earrings are style goals. You can style these with wedding, party, and red-carpet outfits. Karisma believes in a bright pout. We love her red lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara, and skin sheen. We’ll always have sleek hair.

