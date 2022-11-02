Karnataka Ratna awarded to Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, from cardiac arrest.

His wife Ashwini received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously on his behalf.

Thousands of fans attended the ceremony in Mysuru to cheer for their favorite star. Advertisement

Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death shocked fans and the nation. After feeling uneasy, the actor died on October 29, 2021. Cardiac arrest killed him on the way to the hospital.

Fans remember Puneeth Rajkumar through his movies and amazing performances. On Tuesday, the late actor received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. Thousands of fans attended to cheer for their favourite superstar.

After Puneeth Rajkumar’s death the year before, his wife Ashwini accepted the award on his behalf. Despite the rain, thousands of fans cheered as Ashwini received the award and the Mysuru peta, a traditional cap.

According to IANS, the Karnataka government awarded Puneeth Rajlkumar the Karnataka Ratna Award on Tuesday at the Vidhana Soudha. Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Sudha Murthy—author, educator, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chair—also attended.