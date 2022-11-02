Advertisement
Karnataka Ratna awarded to Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Ratna awarded to Puneeth Rajkumar

  • Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, from cardiac arrest.
  • His wife Ashwini received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously on his behalf.
  • Thousands of fans attended the ceremony in Mysuru to cheer for their favorite star.
Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death shocked fans and the nation. After feeling uneasy, the actor died on October 29, 2021. Cardiac arrest killed him on the way to the hospital.

Fans remember Puneeth Rajkumar through his movies and amazing performances. On Tuesday, the late actor received the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. Thousands of fans attended to cheer for their favourite superstar.

After Puneeth Rajkumar’s death the year before, his wife Ashwini accepted the award on his behalf. Despite the rain, thousands of fans cheered as Ashwini received the award and the Mysuru peta, a traditional cap.
According to IANS, the Karnataka government awarded Puneeth Rajlkumar the Karnataka Ratna Award on Tuesday at the Vidhana Soudha. Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Sudha Murthy—author, educator, philanthropist, and Infosys Foundation chair—also attended.

Rajinikanth called Puneeth “son of God”. “That kid was with us for sometime and after spending some time, showing the talent he has again united with the God.” He added, “I heard that when the Karnataka Ratna award was given to his father Dr Rajkumar, it rained. I congratulate the Karnataka government on behalf of Puneeth’s fans for conferring him this award.”
“Puneeth Rajkumar won the entire state without ego and without waging war. He is the only person to achieve this feat.”  RRR actor Jr. NTR said. He alone accomplished this” He continued,  “I am here on the stage not as a superstar but, I am here as his proud friend. I thank the Karnataka government for making me part of this programme.”

Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR honour Puneeth Rajkumar in white
Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR honour Puneeth Rajkumar in white

After a heart attack last October, Puneeth Rajkumar left a huge void...

