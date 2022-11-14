Kartam Bhugtan gets signed by Vijay Raaz

A new film will feature the talented Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz.

Advertisement

A new film will feature the talented Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz, who has appeared in films such as Run, Monsoon Wedding, Raghu Romeo, and Delhi Belly. The new film will star him in a leading role. One of his previous film roles includes the title role in the movie “Run.” Vijay Raaz is a well-known actor in the Bollywood industry thanks to the work he has done in movies like these. Vijay will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Kartam Bhugtan, according to information that was provided by a reliable source.

This movie was directed by Sohum Shah, who is known for directing movies like Luck and Kaal. Gandhar Films & Studio was the studio that produced the movie, and Sohum Shah was the director. This movie was directed by Sohum Shah, and Gandhar Films & Studio was in charge of producing it. There have been whispers in the industry that Shreyas Talpade will play the lead role in the upcoming film, and these rumors are making the rounds in the media. The duties that were allotted to them for the day were finished by the time the production crew members arrived in Bhopal.

We were unable to get in touch with Vijay despite our many attempts; ultimately, our efforts were fruitless.

