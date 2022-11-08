Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan to reunite in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3”

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. His performance as Rajjo won him instant acclaim. His 5-minute monologue on relationships is a decade-long highlight. Four years later, Kartik and Luv reunited on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was even more successful and changed Kartik’s fortunes in Bollywood. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made 100 crores. Since then, he’s had Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

There has been constant chatter about Kartik and Luv reuniting on PKP 3, but no official word yet. After his untitled Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film, “Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying around with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next in March,” a source said.

Kartik has a cameo in the untitled Luv Ranjan film. In an interview for Drishyam 2, Source asked director and producer Abhishek Pathak about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. The director replied,“Yes, definitely. It’s a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part three. It’s a film with which we all started our journey together, and there is an idea that could translate into Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Let’s see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film.”

Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s next are up next for Kartik. Besides Aashiqui 3, he has Captain India.

