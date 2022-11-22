Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday, He prays at Siddhivinayak Temple
On Tuesday, the actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday by giving fans the Shehzada teaser. Fans have already started comparing the movie to Allu Arjun’s Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik may be seen galloping through the gates of a grand mansion in the teaser. Then, with over the top bravado, he beats up some thugs and drives a scooter into a battle. Kriti Sanon, dressed in a glamorous guise, is also seen dancing and winking for the “shehzada” on a beach.
Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde appeared in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After Luka Chuppi, Shehzada is Kartik and Kriti’s second on-screen collaboration. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023.
Along with that, he also has the upcoming Aashiqui 3 film from director Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and the musical romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars Kiara Advani.
