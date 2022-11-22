Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday by giving fans the Shehzada teaser.

Fans have already started comparing the movie to Allu Arjun’s Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik may be seen galloping through the gates of a grand mansion in the teaser.

Many people found the film’s overzealous action and South-style treatment offensive. “You chose the wrong script this time,” one user remarked on Kartik’s post. “Is baar galat script chun li.” One person asked, “How are you comparing yourself to Allu Arjun?” while another asked, “Kaha Allu Arjun Se compare kar rahe ho apne aap ko.” Big admirer of Kartik but I preferred Allu Arjun in this movie (I liked Allu Arjun in this film better),” another fan remarked. Is baar overacting kardi (You overacted this time),” a different commenter commented.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde appeared in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After Luka Chuppi, Shehzada is Kartik and Kriti’s second on-screen collaboration. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023.

Kartik released the love song Tum Jo Milo from his forthcoming thriller movie Freddy on Monday. Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, with Alaya F in the lead role, is scheduled to premiere on Disney Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

Along with that, he also has the upcoming Aashiqui 3 film from director Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and the musical romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars Kiara Advani.