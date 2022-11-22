Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

Kartik Aaryan is seen in Telugu-style action in Shehzada trailer

Advertisement
  • On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday by giving fans the Shehzada teaser.
  • Fans have already started comparing the movie to Allu Arjun’s Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
  • Kartik may be seen galloping through the gates of a grand mansion in the teaser.
Advertisement

On Tuesday, the actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday by giving fans the Shehzada teaser. Fans have already started comparing the movie to Allu Arjun’s Telugu classic Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik may be seen galloping through the gates of a grand mansion in the teaser. Then, with over the top bravado, he beats up some thugs and drives a scooter into a battle. Kriti Sanon, dressed in a glamorous guise, is also seen dancing and winking for the “shehzada” on a beach.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday, He prays at Siddhivinayak Temple
Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday, He prays at Siddhivinayak Temple

Kartik made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka...


Many people found the film’s overzealous action and South-style treatment offensive. “You chose the wrong script this time,” one user remarked on Kartik’s post. “Is baar galat script chun li.” One person asked, “How are you comparing yourself to Allu Arjun?” while another asked, “Kaha Allu Arjun Se compare kar rahe ho apne aap ko.” Big admirer of Kartik but I preferred Allu Arjun in this movie (I liked Allu Arjun in this film better),” another fan remarked. Is baar overacting kardi (You overacted this time),” a different commenter commented.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde appeared in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After Luka Chuppi, Shehzada is Kartik and Kriti’s second on-screen collaboration. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2023.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan might dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023
Kartik Aaryan might dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023

We have been hearing reports of Kartik Aaryan's career's apparent destruction for...


Kartik released the love song Tum Jo Milo from his forthcoming thriller movie Freddy on Monday. Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, with Alaya F in the lead role, is scheduled to premiere on Disney Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

Advertisement

Along with that, he also has the upcoming Aashiqui 3 film from director Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and the musical romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars Kiara Advani.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story