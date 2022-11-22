Kartik Aaryan might dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023

We have been hearing reports of Kartik Aaryan’s career’s apparent destruction for the past two years.

Those rumors were initiated by his dispute with what is maybe the largest production company in the nation.

No actor in Hindi cinema today has a more varied and promising slate of projects than Kartik.

No actor in Hindi cinema today has a more varied and promising slate of projects than Kartik, who turns a year older on November 22. Simply said, Kartik Aaryan is likely best positioned among the younger generation of main actors to enthrall viewers and rule the box office over the next 12 months, and if everything goes well, beyond.

Kartik released the teaser/first look for his forthcoming movie Shehzada on November 22, his birthday. That is significant because it is his first appearance in a masala entertainer and one that features lots of action. Kartik was shown in the teaser kicking criminals and riding a scooter, just like the ‘heroes’ of the 1990s. Many fans experienced shock, some unfavorably while others were thrilled. It’s a risky move for the actor, who has thus far mostly acted in light comedies. It also has tremendous potential for payoff. The Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which grossed 262 crores at the box office in 2020, served as inspiration for the movie. It has the potential to be Kartik’s biggest hit yet if Shehzada replicates its popularity.

However, Shehzada isn’t even among his most experimental films. Freddy deserves that honor. Kartik plays a killer dentist in the much smaller-budget Shashanka Ghosh movie, which is his darkest and most difficult performance to yet. Kartik’s acting skills will undoubtedly be tested in the movie, which will air on Disney+ Hotstar the following month. It is wonderful to see the performer consistently pushing himself (first Dhamaka and now this).

When the smoke from Freddy and Shehzada clears, Kartik will resume regular operations with his newest Satyaprem Ki Katha release, a romantic comedy. Kartik is obvious in every aspect of the movie, including the title and overall style.

He appears as a sociopath in a dark thriller, an action entertainer with a 90s atmosphere, and a romantic comedy that is set in a tiny village. As varied as it gets, that is. These movies are ready to look for larger box office penetration as well as varied genres and viewers.

Kartik Aaryan, who is 32, is at a turning point in his career. He can be considered an established actor because he has been active for more than ten years. But he’s still young enough to try new things and reinvent himself in response to the audience’s shifting interests. His three upcoming movies are evidence that he is making an effort to do precisely that. Over the next year or so, it will become clear how this will pan out. Kartik, though, has already positioned himself better than many of his colleagues by making the attempt.