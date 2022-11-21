Kartik Aaryan share pic with Ajay Devgn, talked about ‘October 2-3’

Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn met at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The actor posted a picture of the two posing together at the Goa event on Instagram.

Kartik and Ajay Devgn were wearing formal attire when they appeared on the IFFI red carpet in the picture Kartik uploaded on Monday.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn met at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor posted a picture of the two posing together at the Goa event on Instagram. Kartik shared the image and added an intriguing caption that was influenced by both his own movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Ajay’s movie, Drishyam. Drishyam 2, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, was only released last week and has been doing well at the box office.

Also Read Suniel Shetty ecstatic about Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri family Suneil Shetty is ecstatic about the addition of Kartik Aaryan to the...

Both Kartik and Ajay Devgn were wearing formal attire when they appeared on the IFFI red carpet in the picture Kartik uploaded on Monday. He captioned their photo, “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 Oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. PS – paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi (Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ate pav bhaji, together on October 2, and on October 3 after attending a spiritual meet they returned to Mumbai. PS, the pav bhaji was delicious).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan made a reference to Drishyam character Vijay Salgaonakar played by Ajay in his caption. He made reference to a well-known scene from the movie in which Ajay and his family lie to the police about where they were on October 1-2 and offer an alibi. After the 2015 release of the movie, this was also made into memes. Kartik also made reference to his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This year’s premiere of the movie was earlier.

Also Read Hera Pheri 3, Kartik Aaryan will not replace Akshay Kumar as Raju According to reports, Akshay's character Raju has been cut from the film....

Ajay and Kartik travelled to Goa for the International Film Festival of India, which debuted with much enthusiasm after switching to a hybrid format for the previous two editions because to the Covid-19 outbreak. Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, and Mrunal Thakur were among the famous people that attended the event.