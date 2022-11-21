Kartik Aaryan will throw a big party for his birthday tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan says he is all agog in doing ‘rooted’ films like Kantara

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the year’s second-highest-grossing Hindi film.

The actor will host a birthday party for himself.

Next, he’ll reteam with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha in 2023.

Kartik Aaryan is a gifted actor. Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma, was his acting debut. Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the year’s second-highest-grossing Hindi film. The actor will host a birthday party for himself.

Kartik’s birthday and successful year are both reasons to celebrate. According to a source close to him, “Kartik (Aaryan) is celebrating his birthday and mega-successful year tomorrow. He’ll throw a birthday party for industry friends and family.”

On the Work in Front, Kartik’s next film, Freddy, stars Alaya F. Shashanka Ghosh’s series debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Next, he’ll reteam with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha in 2023. Shehzada, an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will release on February 10, 2023.

Kartik will play an airforce officer in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He’s also in Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu. He’ll also be in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. His role hasn’t been confirmed officially.

