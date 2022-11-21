Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan will throw a big party for his birthday tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan will throw a big party for his birthday tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan will throw a big party for his birthday tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan says he is all agog in doing ‘rooted’ films like Kantara

Advertisement
  • Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the year’s second-highest-grossing Hindi film.
  • The actor will host a birthday party for himself.
  • Next, he’ll reteam with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha in 2023.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is a gifted actor. Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma, was his acting debut. Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the year’s second-highest-grossing Hindi film. The actor will host a birthday party for himself.

Kartik’s birthday and successful year are both reasons to celebrate. According to a source close to him, “Kartik (Aaryan) is celebrating his birthday and mega-successful year tomorrow. He’ll throw a birthday party for industry friends and family.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Advertisement

On the Work in Front, Kartik’s next film, Freddy, stars Alaya F. Shashanka Ghosh’s series debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Next, he’ll reteam with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha in 2023. Shehzada, an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will release on February 10, 2023.

Kartik will play an airforce officer in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He’s also in Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu. He’ll also be in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. His role hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Also Read

Suniel Shetty ecstatic about Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri family
Suniel Shetty ecstatic about Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri family

Suneil Shetty is ecstatic about the addition of Kartik Aaryan to the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story