Katrina Kaif gets upset on paparazzo for following her outside gym

When she first met the cameramen on Friday night, Katrina Kaif became irate.

As the paparazzi focused their cameras on her as she got out of her car, the actor reprimanded her.

She requested that they keep their cameras down after one of the photographers asked her to stop.

In a paparazzi video, Katrina can be seen attempting to close the car door after spotting the approaching cameras. She requested that they keep their cameras down after one of the photographers asked her to stop. When she realised that she is still in the frame of the cameras, Katrina said, “Aap log camera neeche rakho, hum yahan exercise karne aaye hain. (Keep your cameras down, we are here to exercise).”

She even added angrily, “Agar aap aise karenge na…Camera neeche rakhiye aap (If you continue doing this…keep your cameras down),” and exited the vehicle without finishing her thought. The paps apologised to her before she turned away from the lenses. Later, she was seen wandering in a neighbouring park.

Recently, Katrina was spotted in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot, which hit theatres earlier this month. She portrayed a ghost in the movie, which also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the key roles.

Following that, Katrina will star with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie Jee Le Zara. In the popular Tiger franchise, she also has the third movie.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who appeared in both of their previous movies, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, reunite in Tiger 3. In the series, she plays a Pakistani spy. The forthcoming movie is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 theatrical debut. In Merry Christmas, Katrina will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi.