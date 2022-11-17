Katrina Kaif is ‘spiritual’ says Sunny Kaushal, Reveals rumoured

Sunny Kaushal is in Mili with Janhvi Kapoor.

He revealed his alleged affair with Sharvari Wagh.

The Shiddat actor told that Katrina’s spirituality resonates with him.

Advertisement

Sunny Kaushal is in Mili with Janhvi Kapoor. Though the film did poorly at the box office, it was well-received by critics. Janhvi and Sunny’s acting was lauded. Sunny, who is shooting his next with Neetu Kapoor, recently spoke about his bond with Vicky and Katrina. He revealed his alleged affair with Sharvari Wagh.

The Shiddat actor told that Katrina’s spirituality resonates with him. They have interesting conversations about it, he said. He said he loves bantering with his bhabhi. Sunny said, “She’s a deeply spiritual person. She loves about talking about spirituality and so do I. So, we’ve some very interesting conversations. Since the time I started talking to her about all these things, I’ve gained a different perspective on them. But on the other hand, I also love having a fun banter with her.”

Sunny and Sharvari Wagh are reportedly dating. After attending Vicky’s wedding in Rajasthan, her presence at Katrina’s birthday party in the Maldives fueled the fire. Do Sunny’s rumours bother her? “It doesn’t bother me when my personal life makes headlines. It doesn’t hamper our equation at all because we understand that at the end of the day. It would be stupid of us to make it a reality and take it very seriously.”

His rumoured girlfriend got high marks from him. Sunny said she was ‘calm’. He said “Sharvari is very level-headed. She has different sides to her, but she always keeps her head on her shoulder. She likes to weigh out the pros and cons when it comes to approaching any situation.”

The actor shared his wedding plans. Vicky wed last year; does he feel pressure? He denied it and said he’d told his parents not to look. He said, “I’ve a lot of time before that.”

Also Read Katrina Kaif reveals the most precious thing at her home Katrina Kaif is getting ready for the release of the horror-comedy PhoneBhoot,...