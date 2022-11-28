Advertisement
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a beautiful traditional dress

  • Katrina Kaif is filming Merry Christmas.
  • The actress recently travelled to Jodhpur for a wedding.
  • The couple married in 2021.
Katrina Kaif is filming Merry Christmas. First-time collaborators Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. The actress recently travelled to Jodhpur for a wedding. Katrina returned to Mumbai Monday after a sumptuous function. The photo was taken in Mumbai.

Katrina wore a white silk tunic with matching palazzo trousers and an orange patterned dupatta in the photos. She wore identical jootis and huge sunglasses. She wore little makeup and loose hair. The actress’s ethnic dress is refreshing.

Vicky Kaushal told how his life has changed since marrying Katrina. The couple married in 2021. Vicky revealed his marital status: “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice.”

Katrina is also in Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi co-star. The film’s Eid 2023 release date has been moved to Diwali 2023. Jee Le Zaraa is another film she’s in. The film will begin production in 2023. Farhan Akhtar will direct all-girls road trip.

