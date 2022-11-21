Advertisement
Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra react to Govinda Naam Mera trailer

Articles
  • The Govinda Naam Mera cast and crew debuted the trailer on Sunday.
  • The movie will air on Disney+ Hotstar next month. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar play the key characters.
  • Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra praised the trailer and the upcoming movie on Instagram Stories.
The Govinda Naam Mera cast and crew debuted the trailer on Sunday. The movie will air on Disney+ Hotstar next month. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar play the key characters in the comedy-thriller. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra praised the trailer and the upcoming movie on Instagram Stories, giving a shout-out to the ensemble.

“Looks too fun,” Katrina remarked with the trailer on Instagram Stories. She also included the emoji staring. Vicky, an actor, and her husband, reshared her message in response, adding the word “My” and a red love emoji. After the trailer release event in Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara’s rumored boyfriend, shared a poster for Govinda Naam Mera. The actor tagged Vicky, Bhumi, and Kiara, and wrote, “Exciting cast and the intriguing plot… looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward, guys.”


Vicky was questioned about Katrina Kaif’s response to the trailer in a video that was shared from the Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch event. The actor had replied, “Acha Laga (she liked it).” When the actor was asked if the couple would be seen together in a film soon, Vicky told the paparazzi, “Aap log produce karo (you should produce the film).”

Govinda Naam Mera, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan, is made by Viacom18 Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Vicky and Karan said last week that Govinda Naam Mera, their debut film, will be released on streaming services. The movie was once slated for a theatrical debut. On December 16, it will now be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The production crew for the movie recently shared several character posters with the cast. According to the movie’s summary, Govinda Naam Mera tells the tale of a struggling junior background dancer named Govinda Waghmare. This lad next door’s life is not going well because he owes a sizable sum of money and his home is in jeopardy. The fact that his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) is cheating on him and abusing him physically only makes matters worse. Govinda’s girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani), with whom he enjoys dancing in the Mumbai rains, is the sole bright spot in his life.

