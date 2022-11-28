Advertisement
Articles
Katrina Kaif will shortly start her health and wellness brand

  • After her successful cosmetic company, Katrina Kaif will launch another business.
  • The attractive actress will invest in health and fitness now.
  • Katrina Kaif reportedly ended her 16-year affiliation with a summer drink brand.
Katrina Kaif is a top Bollywood actress. No matter how busy she is, she never skips workouts. Her Instagram shows her dedication to fitness and eating well. Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif is improving her entrepreneurship abilities. After her successful cosmetic company, Katrina Kaif will launch another business. This is how! The attractive actress will invest in health and fitness now.

Katrina Kaif reportedly ended her 16-year affiliation with a summer drink brand. Her health and fitness declaration was the cause. Yes! She begins a new entrepreneurial venture. Kaif said, “Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina’s personality & she is very excited about it.”

Katrina Kaif revealed her beauty fetish in an interview . She told us cosmetics was her childhood obsession. She said,  “I think one amazing thing about my brand is we are India’s first makeup brand that is owned by a celebrity. I think what came with that was people came with a very open mind. They weren’t comparing to somebody else or something already existing. So that allowed us to have a clean slate in a way. The confidence I think that I have always had about my brand is that makeup for me has always been a passion of mine.”

