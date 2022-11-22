Kiara Advani in trueBrowns kurta desi glamour and colours

Kiara Advani’s airport outfit is an example.

We’re curious about the influx of mixed inspirations. We quickly become obsessed with celebrities. Kiara Advani’s airport outfit is an example. Do those blingy outfits last from AM to PM? The Bollywood actress wears a kurta. Simple with a show-stopping glow. Really? It’s desi, colourful, and casual.

This season’s joys centre on social events. Like many, we overloaded on cultural events, pujas, etc. We found it in time, so we’re optimistic. 30-year-old wore trueBrowns kurta set. We all need some colour to make our look pop, and even the best monochromatic outfits won’t do.

This is the ethnic style frontrunner. A pretty outfit? The actress’ muslin silk kurta had a V-shaped lehariya print. This midi kurta had a sequin-embroidered V neckline and cuffs. The sequin gods say shine! It had pockets and 3/4 sleeves.

The Rs. 3,999 two-piece set included straight-fit, flared green pants. Kiara recommends sunglasses and embellished flats. The former is a favourite, and the latter showed great colour coordination. You won’t regret an easy-to-replicate look.

We left in comfortable clothes, but there was no bag. Depending on where and how you’re travelling, choose matching ones or a mini neon handbag. Consider jhumkas, mini studs, and rings for jewellery. Kiara’s jet-setting beauty consisted of a sleek side-part, nude lipstick, and filled eyebrows.

